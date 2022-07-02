Driver comments from the Norisring after Race 1

Norisring 02 luglio 2022

It hasn't been a very lucky season for Ferraris in the DTM so far and the Norisring does not evoke the happiest of memories for Red Bull Alphatauri AF Corse. Race 1 unfortunately confirmed this trend, registering a double retirement for the Maranello cars. We gathered the drivers’ thoughts at the end of the race.



Felipe Fraga: “It was a really bad day for us, and we are feeling very bitter. I think the restarts offered a very bad show for everyone, not only for the ones who had suffered damage. I got rear-ended in a very violent way once again. I don't know what to say, I was fifth or sixth on the first lap and now I find myself commenting on another retirement. We have to think about the races one-by-one and aim to pick up as many points as possible.”



Ayhancan Guven: “We showed good race pace in yesterday's free practice and in qualifying today we were able to get a very fine third place. Unfortunately, we lost positions on every restart and I was unable to defend myself. On the last restart someone hit me from the rear but I managed to continue despite the damage, although I had to stop afterwards. I am sorry for the retirement. Let's try to learn from today’s race and come back stronger tomorrow.”

