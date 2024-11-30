Driver comments after the 6 Hours of Jeddah

The 2024 GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup has drawn to a close at the circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Ferrari 296 GT3s ended the season by securing the drivers’ and team titles in the Pro class with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alessio Rovera (who participated in all rounds of the Endurance Cup), joined at Jeddah by Davide Rigon. The trio finished the race in third position at the wheel of the number 51 Ferrari 296 GT3 fielded by AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors, a team that also celebrates the team title victory.

The extraordinary conclusion to the season brings two more drivers’ and team titles to Maranello, this time in the Bronze class, achieved by Jonathan Hui, Christopher Froggatt, and Eddie Cheever, the drivers representing Sky Tempesta Racing, and a fifth combined title in the Bronze class of the GT World Challenge for the same drivers.

Here are the comments at the end of the race.

Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti: “We are extremely proud of this result because throughout the season we have proven to be consistently competitive, and the 296 GT3 is demonstrating itself to be an exceptional car, capable of asserting itself in the most important races and championships. Winning the Endurance title in both the Pro class and the Bronze Cup is the ultimate litmus test of how this project is growing.

At the 24 Hours of Spa, we lost the victory due to an extremely unusual incident, while at Monza, we capitalised on the car’s full potential, making a comeback and securing a podium that not only boosted our confidence but also brought important points for the standings. After the disappointment in Macau, this title makes us truly happy and once again highlights both the strength of the line-up, which was flawless in every stage of today’s race, and the outstanding teamwork achieved together with Francorchamps Motors and AF Corse. Congratulations also to Sky Tempesta Racing, who deservedly won the title in the Bronze Cup.”

Alessandro Pier Guidi, 296 GT3 #51: “Today we were a bit fortunate at the end with the final Full Course Yellow, which allowed us to get back in contention for a result that was vital for winning the Endurance Cup standings. Finally, as luck hadn’t been on our side on several occasions this year. I’m truly delighted with this victory and proud of my third title in the Endurance Cup.”

Alessio Rovera, 296 GT3 #51: “I held my breath right up until the final lap, waiting for the chequered flag. We deserved this title: throughout the year, the 296 GT3 was fantastic, and both the team and we as drivers did an exceptional job.”

Davide Rigon, 296 GT3 #51: “Despite the challenging start to the race, we managed to stage a brilliant comeback, demonstrating the full potential of our car and the capability of the team. My thanks go to everyone, starting with my teammates Alessandro and Alessio. After the 24 Hours of Spa, we felt truly demoralised, but at Monza and here in Jeddah, we achieved something extraordinary, fighting to the very end for this victory.”

Christopher Froggatt, 296 GT3 #93: “What an amazing feeling to walk away with winning two championships! Jeddah was a very tough weekend for us but I’m happy that all the team came together, performed a relatively clean race and the points banked over the year helped us over a difficult weekend to lock in the wins.” We can’t wait to be on the grid for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025!”