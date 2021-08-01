Comments of winners of 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

Some days are destined to pass into motorsport history, and today's event will undoubtedly go down in the annals of the Belgian marathon. It will take time to appreciate the effort made by the drivers and the Iron Lynx team to win the 73rd edition of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. We heard from the drivers, still clearly excited, who accomplished this extraordinary feat.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, Iron Lynx #51: “I’ve tried to win this race many times and finally managed. I’m really delighted. We led for many, many hours, but then in the last half hour, victory seemed to slip from our grasp with the rain coming at the wrong time. After the restart, I just wanted to win and wasn’t interested in finishing second. I gave it my all and, making the most of our car’s greater speed in the wet, regained the lead. I have to thank Ferrari for giving me another chance to achieve one of my dreams after winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was one of my goals to win the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps after coming close to victory twice. But I also have to thank my two teammates and the team. They did an incredible job. I think it will take some time to realise the magnitude of today’s achievement”.



Nicklas Nielsen, Iron Lynx #51: “It’s very hard to explain the feelings I have right now because it’s a really huge result, as much for us drivers as for Ferrari, the Iron Lynx team and all the technicians, engineers and mechanics who supported us in this 24-hour race. We were competitive throughout, even though the result was only decided at the end. Alessandro drove brilliantly, and I didn’t expect him to be so competitive in the rain, which hampered us last year”.



Côme Ledogar, Iron Lynx #51: “I think one of the keys to our success was the balance of the car. We weren’t the quickest overall, but we were definitely among those with the best set-up. During the night, I mounted sets of used tyres because the low temperatures allowed us and didn’t affect our Ferrari's driving feeling. I’m delighted with the win and still can’t believe it. I have been racing this car for a few years now and find it hard to imagine being behind the wheel of another one. It is really incredible to be competitive already in the first year in this team with my teammates. I think what we went through in the last twenty minutes was an incredible mix of emotions. Luckily, we had a ‘racing beast’ in our cockpit today, although I really don’t know how he drove like that.”



Miguel Molina, AF Corse #53: “I’m delighted with the result because winning a 24-hour race is never easy, regardless of the circuit. We had an amazing race, with no mistakes and a perfect strategy. We set a high race pace and drove as well as we could. So, thanks also go to Duncan, Matt and Rino for the performance and for picking me for this race”.



Matt Griffin, AF Corse #53: “The 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps is the most challenging race, partly because the large number of cars at the start means you are always duelling with someone on every section of the track. This victory is simply perfect, and I think this is the first time in my life that I have described a victory in this way. I have competed in ten editions of this race, winning in 2013 and climbing the podium on two other occasions. Today everything unfolded perfectly according to plan. Miguel and I drove really well, and so did Duncan and Rino, who are gentleman drivers but proved to be very fast. The team was incredible. I have been racing with AF Corse since 2008, and today they really pulled off something special. We didn’t have any mechanical problems despite needing to be aggressive on this track to be fast, which means we didn’t exactly treat the car with respect on the kerbs and along the track. Despite this, everything worked to perfection. I am very proud to be part of the Ferrari and AF Corse family, celebrating a victory in Pro-Am and a great result in the Pro class”.



Antonello Coletta, Head of Attività Sportiva GT: “We dominated the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in both the Pro and Pro-Am classes, with Ferrari teams alternating at the top of the latter class, testifying to the excellence of our car and the competitiveness of the teams that choose a 488 GT3 Evo 2020. However, today I think that, besides the vehicle, we should celebrate Alessandro Pier Guidi’s memorable performance because, with a superb finish, he left a major mark on the history of this race. Hopefully, during the Olympics, his athletic ability, racing vision and fierce determination to win will set an example for anyone who wants to try their hand not only at motorsport but sport in general. I am delighted with the victories of Iron Lynx and AF Corse because they have brought Ferrari a historic triumph in this 24-Hour race”.

