Comments of the “Pro" after 6 Hours of Monza

After the race, the drivers described a gripping battle finely balanced until the last three minutes, with the Ferraris always in the mix.

James Calado, AF Corse #51: “It’s one of the bitterest second places of my career. We wanted to win, but the Porsches had a bit of a cushion, so we tried a different strategy. We were a lap or two short of fuel to fight for victory. We took a chance hoping for a Full Course Yellow or a Slow Zone at the end, but it didn’t come, so congratulations to them for winning on our home turf. The second place gives us valuable championship points ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans”.

Daniel Serra, AF Corse #52: “A difficult race where we rarely found the pace. We need to figure out why this happened and fix the problem ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans”.