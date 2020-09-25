Club Competizioni GT bids farewell to France, en route to Misano

The fourth stage of Club Competizioni GT has ended at the Paul Ricard circuit in France. At the circuit which hosts not only Formula 1 events, but also the top international closed-wheel racing series, six models alternated on the track - cars which have helped to craft Prancing Horse’s successful image in GT competitions. The 5.8-kilometre Le Castellet circuit featured two F430 GT3 models, a 348 GT Competizione, a 348 GT/LM, a 458 Italia GT and a 458 Italia GT3. An intense and action-packed two-day event was accompanied as usual by the traditional gala dinner which, on this occasion, paid tribute to John Surtees, known in Italy as “Il figlio del vento” (the son of the wind). The next appointment for the cars of Competizioni GT Club is scheduled for Misano, as part of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali programme to be held from November 4th to 8th.