Clean sweep for the Scott Sport Racing-run Ferrari in the GT Cup

The Ferrari 488 Challenge courtesy of Scott Sport Racing scooped a full set of four class victories as the 2020 GT Cup season got underway at Snetterton.

Four on the spin. John Dhillon and Aaron Scott, behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge, romped to a noteworthy result on the Snetterton circuit for the Scott Sport Racing team, grabbing four wins out of four races in the GTC category at the English GT Cup curtain-raiser.

The orange Ferrari with the tiger-striped livery made off with all the top honours in the four races held over the July 11-12 weekend. On Saturday, third position overall in the 25-minute race was enough to secure the triumph in GTC class, while a second win came as a result of the runner-up spot at the chequered flag in the 50-minute endurance race.

In Race 3, Scott Sport Racing team’s Ferrari 488 Challenge, starting from fourth place on the grid, crossed the finish-line in third to claim a further class victory. Taking the top prize proved trickier in the final endurance race, with the win coming in the dying stages of the competition after a battle with Lucky Khera’s Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Next round. The next GT Cup outing is scheduled to take place at Silverstone from August 15-16.

credits Jakob Ebrey