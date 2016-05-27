27 maggio 2016

Verzegnis, 27 May 2016 - The 47th Verzegnis - Sella Chianzutan, third event of the Italian Hill Climb Championship, has attracted a full field and is valid at the international level. In fact, the classic race of the Friuli, organised by E4Run, also counts as the third event of the season for the FIA International Hill Climb Cup. Schedule The three-day Carnic Alps event will enter its key phase on Friday 27 May with the technical and sports check activities to be conducted between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Verzegnis town hall. Due to the large number of entries, Race Director Flavio Candoni has made a schedule change: the start of the two reconnaissance sessions is now set for 9 a.m. of Saturday 28 May and that of the two race climbs of Sunday 29 May for half hour earlier. GT. In the GT group, in the absence of the leader Peruggini on his Ferrari 458 GT3, Luca Gaetani is the pre-race favourite. The driver from Veneto is quickly acquiring the right level of confidence with the 458 Challenge EVO of the Prancing Horse fielded by RAM; he is also very familiar with the course, as is the reigning champion Roberto Ragazzi, who, at the wheel of the 458 Challenge EVO of the Superchallenge team is biding his time for a comeback after two quite disappointing races. It will be a season's début for Vicenza driver Bruno Jarach, on the other car of the Superchallenge team, with which he finished the 2015 season on an upbeat note. As usual, the big wrap-up party and awards ceremony will be held in Sella Chianzutan at the end of the two races.