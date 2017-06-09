09 giugno 2017

Morano Calabro, 9 June 2017 – A Ferrari will be competing this weekend in Calabria in the hillclimb Morano-Campotenese, the fourth round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship. A total of 242 drivers have registered for the prestigious event, which takes place from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 June. This route gives the hill climb specialists a chance to show off their skills in the shadow of one of the most beautiful villages in Italy. The 7.1 km course will be covered in two race sessions, with a climb from start to finish of 574 meters and an average gradient of 5.33%. The programme. The event kicks off on Friday from 3pm to 5:30 pm with the technical and administrative checks. Then on Saturday from 9:30 am the two rounds of official practices get underway. The first race heat starts at 9:30 am on Sunday. The award ceremony will be held at around 5 pm in the local park inside the paddock. GT. GT championship leader Lucio Peruggini is back with the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of AB Motorsport and is ready to pick up another win.