19 maggio 2016

Fasano, 17 May - The 59th Coppa Selva di Fasano saw a flurry of twists and changing weather conditions and as always a big and passionate crowd in Puglia who had thronged the 5.6 Km track since the practices. The race was spectacular and highly competitive with just 9.4 seconds between the top 10 in Race-2. GT. Lucio Peruggini in his first time at Fasano won the GT group at the wheel of the powerful Ferrari 458 GT3. The Italian driver took a few risks in Race-1 and improved in Race-2, where he slugged it out with Ignazio Cannavò in the Lamborghini of One Racing, to win by just eight hundredths of a second. Luca Gaetani took third place and victory in the GT Cup, performing a good escalation with the Ferrari 458. Defending champion Roberto Ragazzi had a difficult race in the Ferrari 458, never quite mastering the trim. Next meeting. Overall victory went to Omar Magliona in a Norma with a Zytek engine. The next meeting is at the end of the month with the Verzegnis-Sella Chianzutan