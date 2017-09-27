27 settembre 2017

Maranello, 27 September 2017 - Lucio Peruggini and the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of AB Motorsport totally dominated the season sealing victory in the Italian Hill Climb Championship (CIVM) with two races to spare. The Italian driver won every race in which he competed. It was only in his absence that there was any space for his rivals on the highest step of the podium. Overall and class winner. Peruggini clinched the overall GT title and won the GT3 class for cars over 4-litre with ridiculous ease. His season was further enriched by wins in the Master FIA and in a European Championship race. Ferrari three of a kind. Only Ferrari itself managed to surpass Peruggini, with its drivers and teams also winning the competitions in which Peruggini didn't compete. The experienced Roberto Ragazzi, with the 458 Challenge EVO by Superchallenge, won the two races in Gubbio and was the last to surrender to the devastating power of Peruggini, while Luca Gaetani triumphed in Verzegnis, in the third round of the season, finishing third in the championship with the 458 Challenge EVO of Vimotorsport. The season will conclude in early October with the classic Pedavena-Croce d'Aune race.