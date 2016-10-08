08 ottobre 2016

Pedavena, 7 October 2016 - The Italian Hill Climb Championship closes with the 34th Pedavena-Croce d'Aune, in the splendid setting of the Belluno Dolomites. The Veneto race organised by the "Amici della Pedavena" is the 12th round of the championship. Sunday race. The event kicks off on Friday when from 4 pm to 9:30 pm the Pedavena brewery will be the venue of scrutineering for the nearly 250 registered competitors. On Saturday at 9:30 engines will fire up for the two 7,785-metre practice climbs of the route. Race-1 will start on Sunday at 9:30 am, followed by the second round. GT. The GT group is as substantial as ever at Pedavena with Luca Gaetani returning at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 GT Cup for the final conquest of the class Cup and an Italian podium in his first CIVM in the Gran Turismo class, while 2013 and 2014 Superchallenge champion Roberto Ragazzi in a sister car will be seeking redemption on the Belluno track after his forced withdrawal in 2015.