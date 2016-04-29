29 aprile 2016

Sarnano, 29 April 2016 – The 2016 season of the Italian Hillclimb Championship opens this weekend with the Trofeo Lodovico Scarfiotti race between Sarnano and Sassotetto. The Sporting and Technical scrutineering will take place on Friday at Sarnano Town Hall and in the paddock areas, close to the old town centre. Then on Saturday the programme includes two test climbs starting at 9 am, while the first race of the season kicks off on Sunday at 12 pm. Victory will be won over a single 691-metre climb covering a demanding 8,887-metre course with an average gradient of 6.91%. GT class. The GT Group sees a lot of changes, with Roberto Ragazzi of Superchallenge defending his title in a Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO equipped with the latest updates. Two other Ferraris will do battle in the same category: the RAM team vehicle driven by Luca Gaetani, newly arrived from the E1 group, and the GT3 version in the hands of Lucio Peruggini, who is very comfortable in the generously powered car. Two 550 Maranellos. Two other Ferraris, 550 Maranellos, will start in the E2SH class of the Trofeo Lodovico Scarfiotti. Car no. 39 of Scuderia Vesuvio will be crewed by Piero Nappi while Walter Terribili will be at the wheel of the EN.RO. Competition car.