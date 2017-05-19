19 maggio 2017

Sarnano, 18 May 2017 – The 2017 season of the Italian Hillclimb Championship celebrates the second round this weekend with the Trofeo Lodovico Scarfiotti race between Sarnano and Sassotetto. The Sporting and Technical scrutineering will take place on Friday at Sarnano Town Hall and in the paddock areas, close to the old town centre. Then on Saturday the programme includes two test climbs starting at 9 am, while the race kicks off on Sunday at 12 pm. Victory will be won over a single 691-metre climb covering a demanding 8,887-metre course with an average gradient of 6.91%. GT class. The GT group sees defending champion Lucio Peruggini with the Ferrari 458 Italia GTE of AB Motorsport as the obvious favorite. Three other Ferraris will do battle in the same category: the Vimotorsport team 458 Challenge EVO car driven by Luca Gaetani, the Superchallenge sister car of Roberto Ragazzi and the F430 in the hands of Tommaso Colella. The 550 Maranello. There will also be a Ferrari 550 Maranello in the E2SH class of the Trofeo Lodovico Scarfiotti: car no. 55 of Pave Motorsport driven by Walter Terribili.