Gubbio, 23 August 2016 - The Trofeo Luigi Fagioli [Luigi Fagioli Trophy], fourth to last event of the Italian Hill Climb Championship, was held in Gubbio last weekend. The race provided a great show and success smiled on the drivers of the Ferrari customers teams. GT. In GT class, Lucio Peruggini captured two resounding wins in the GT group, thus putting a strong claim on the title, at the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3 with which the driver from Apulia is competing in his first CIVM [Italian Hill Climb Championship]. Exciting duels took place behind the winner; in the end, the Friuli driver Gianni Di Fant (Lamborghini) was second while Luca Gaetani, from Padua, also climbed the podium: he finished third in the Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO. This result allowed him to win the GT Cup class taking away first place in the race from his fellow Ferrari driver Roberto Ragazzi, who was also driving a 458 Challenge EVO fielded by the Superchallenge team. Next event. The overall win went to Domenico Scola on an Osella powered by a Zytek engine. The championship now goes south, with the Cronoscalata del Monte Erice [Monte Erice Hill Climb Time Trial], in Sicily, near Trapani, before making a stop in the interior for the Coppa Nissena and then moving back north for the season's final event, the Pedavena-Croce d’Aune in early October.