CIGT: Three Ferraris to defend 2019 Endurance title

The 18th edition of the Italian GT Championship kicks off this weekend at Mugello. The first of the four rounds of the Endurance series is a single three-hour race.

Three axes. In the absence of reigning champion Stefano Gai, who won the title in the last race of 2019 at Mugello in the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Baldini, all eyes will be on the three Ferraris in the series, fielded by AF Corse and Easy Race. In this year's Tuscan stage, AF Corse will line up two Ferrari 488 GT3s, driven by two new crews. Car no. 71 will be in the capable hands of two reigning Sprint series champions, Alessio Rovera, winner of the Pro class, and Antonio Fuoco, who triumphed with Sean Hudspeth in the Pro-Am class, flanked by Giorgio Roda. The latter, together with his father Gianluca, represented Italy in the FIA Motorsport Games last year at Vallelunga. The Piacenza team's second car, the no. 21, is crewed by the proven duo of Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni, winners of the Pro-Am class in Race-1 at Monza last season. Easy Race also has a new line-up, with Sean Hudspeth, Mattia Michelotto and Matteo Greco, the TCR 2019 under 25 champion.

Programme. Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday at 11:35am and 4:25pm. On Saturday, the third free practice session starts at 9am. Then, three qualifying sessions from 12:40pm to 1:45pm will decide the starting grid. The race sets off on Sunday afternoon at 2:40pm.