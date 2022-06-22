Barrichello back in a Ferrari after seventeen years

Seventeen years after his last appearance at the wheel of a Prancing Horse single-seater, Rubens Barrichello was back in a Ferrari racing car at the Vallelunga circuit. The opportunity came through a test organised by Scuderia Baldini, a team led by Fabio Baldini that competes in the Italian GT Championship. The Brazilian was able to weigh up the qualities of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, the most successful car in Ferrari’s history. The São Paulo driver was flanked by his son Eduardo – who races in the Formula Regional single-seaters – and Giancarlo Fisichella, who has contested several seasons in the Italian series for the Rome-based team. Barrichello quickly developed a rapport with the car and the capital city circuit, despite both being new to him. He turned in some good times and felt comfortable behind the wheel. Nothing is yet decided about a future partnership between the team and the former Ferrari driver. However, Scuderia Baldini has previously fielded a ‘dream team’ in the Italian championship. In the 2019 endurance series, the number 27 Ferrari was crewed by Jacques Villeneuve, Giancarlo Fisichella and Stefano Gai. The latter became solo champion at the end of the season as both Fisichella and Villeneuve were obliged to skip some races due to a clash of commitments.