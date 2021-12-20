Caschi d’oro and other accolades celebrate record year

Ferrari’s extraordinary 2021 season in the GT championships just ended with the celebration of the exploits of the drivers and teams that gave the Prancing Horse its most successful ever year in GT racing.

The week just over kicked off with the announcement of the Motorsport Monday’s Sportscar Racing Awards winners. The awards honoured Alessandro Pier Guidi as GT driver of the year, AF Corse as team of the year, the new official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver Alessio Rovera as breakout driver of the year and François Perrodo as Gentleman driver of the year. For Alessandro Pier Guidi, the recognition follows the CONI award for athletic merit given to him by the President of CONI Piemonte Stefano Mossino, amidst an extended round of applause.



Following the official FIA prizegiving ceremony in Paris, where the driver from Tortona received the World Endurance Championship trophy with his teammate James Calado and Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, collected the Constructors’ cup, both Pier Guidi and Coletta were among the leading figures in the 2021 edition of the “Caschi d’oro” awarded by Autosprint and the “Volanti d’oro” awarded by ACI Sport.



In the presence of Automobile Club d’Italia President Angelo Sticchi Damiani, Honorary Vice President of the FIA, and Autosprint Editor-in-Chief Andrea Cordovani, the evening looked back on a very intense and exciting 2021 sporting season, Ferrari’s most successful in GT racing. Prancing Horse Chairman, John Elkann, attended the event and congratulated the Competizioni GT men, led by Antonello Coletta. In 2021, the team chalked up victories in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the “Volante d’oro” Alessandro Pier Guidi, in the FIA Endurance Trophy with the “Casco d’oro” Alessio Rovera, and success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, all with AF Corse, whose “Casco d’oro” was collected by Amato Ferrari.

