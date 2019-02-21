Car Guy chasing down the title in Malaysia

It’s all set in Sepang for the last round of the Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS) in which two teams and two Ferrari 488 GT3 crews will compete for the title. The Car Guy team and drivers James Calado, Kei Cozzolino and Takeshi Kimura are favourites after dominating the season with three wins in three races.

Ferrari titles. After the victory at Buriram, Thailand, in January, the Japanese team holds a 25-point lead over its closest pursuer, Spirit of Race, whose 488 GT3 is crewed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Oswaldo Negri Junior and Francesco Piovanetti. With 26 points still up for grabs, if Pier Guidi’s crew fails to win pole, the title goes to Car Guy before the race even starts. Calado and Japanese drivers Cozzolino and Kimura just need to finish the race to be out of reach of any other Ferrari crew for the drivers’ title.

On the hunt for Le Mans. Winning titles is not an end in itself as the Asian Le Mans Series offers places in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 4 Hours of Sepang programme starts on Friday with the first free practice session and continues on Saturday with the second free practice session and qualifying. It will conclude on Sunday with the race at 12 pm local time, dawn in Europe.