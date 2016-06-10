10 giugno 2016

Silverstone, 10 June 2016 - One of the biggest British GT Championship grids ever assembled prepares for take-off at Silverstone’s former bomber base this weekend as part of the series’ blue riband three-hour, 500-kilometre event. A 51-strong entry comprising GT3 and GT4 cars is set to do battle around the Grand Prix circuit on Sunday in what could prove a pivotal skirmish in both of this year’s title races thanks to a maximum 37.5 points being on offer to the victors. Big day. The most important thing of the event is represented by the experienced FF Corse pairing Marco Attard and Adam Carroll giving the all-new Ferrari 488 its championship debut. This is the first race of the season in the seires of the British team. Schedule. The race will be a three-hour single run starting at 12.50 local time (13.50 CET). It will be broadcasted live by Motors Tv.