Silverstone, 30 May 2016 – The Silverstone weekend saw Ferrari winning two races and tot up four more podium finishes in the British GT Cup championship Round 3 of 2016. The triumphs were due to the 458 Challenge EVO number 28 of the Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering team driven by Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz. The crew won in Race-2 and Race-3 after being runner up in Race-1 behind the Porsche of Colin Paton and Ross McEwen.

GTO.

In GTO class there were three good races by John Dhillon and Aaron Scott on the 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse team. In Race-1 they were third behind Richard Chamberlain on a Porsche and Jordan Witt on a Bentley, while in Race-2 they were behind Witt and the Lamborghini of Darren Nelson and Stuart Moseley. In Race-2 Dhillon and Scott came home second behind Witt.

Next Rockingham.

Next meeting for the British GT Cup championship is at Rockingham on June 18-19.