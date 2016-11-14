14 novembre 2016

Brands Hatch, 14 November 2016 – Ferrari closed the season with a flourish in the Britcar championship race at Brands Hatch. The Racing with Ferrari teams notched up two category wins on the legendary track that has hosted the British F1 Grand Prix for many years. Perfect end. The Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO of FF Corse won in Class 2 with Bonamy Grimes and the great Johnny Mowlem, who since announcing his retirement from competition seems to have become even faster. The two finished fourth overall, dominating their category and also finishing ahead of David Mason and Calum Lockie who, at the wheel of a 458 Italia GT3, competed in Class 1, where victory went to the Mosler of Manuel Cintrano and Javier Morcillo. Invitational Class. The other win came thanks to Matt Lebreton, Neil Garnham and Rob Young in Invitational Class 2, at the wheel of a Ferrari 360 Challenge of WDC Racing team.