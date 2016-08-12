12 agosto 2016

Silverstone, 12 August 2016 - The new Britcar Endurance Championship racers will gather this weekend at legendary Silverstone track for Round 6 of the championship. Various cars have been entered including no less than five Ferraris. FF Corse battalion. Expected on the International Circuit are four FF Corse Ferraris. On the No. 18 458 Italia GT3 there will be Calum Lockie and Davide Mason while three 458 Challenge EVOs will be on track for Mike and Anthony Wilds, for Charlie Hollings and Bonamy Grimes and for Simon Atkinson and Leyton Clark. A WDC Racing car will also be competing: it will be a 360 Modena GT3 that will be driven by Neil Graham and Rob Young. Schedule. The race will start on Sunday at 3.10 pm (16.10 CET) and will last 150 minutes.