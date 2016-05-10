10 maggio 2016

Snetterton, 10 May – A great name from the past of car racing is back in the limelight at the wheel of a Ferrari at the 4 Hours of Snetterton held on the weekend. Mike Wilds, who drove for Ensign and BRM in Formula 1 during the 1970s, was the winner of the second race of the Britcar Endurance championship at the wheel of a 458 Challenge EVO of the FF Corse team. His son Anthony was his partner at the wheel of car number 9. The pair won the overall race, in addition to the Class 2 competition. Podium position. Another 458 Challenge of the FF Corse team competed in the same class; it was driven by Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem and took second place in the class ahead of the Porsche driven by Heward and Wilson. The next event, on 4 June, is the 3 Hours of Donington Park.