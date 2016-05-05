Snetterton, 5 May 2016 – The new Britcar Endurance Championship racers will gather this weekend at Snetterton for Round 2 of the championship. Various cars have been entered including two Ferraris.

Both in Class 1.

The cars are two Ferrari 458 Italias borth entered in Class 1 by the FF Corse team. On No. 5 machine there will be Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem while on No. 9 former Formula 1 driver Mike Wilds will driver alongside Anthony Wilds.

Schedule.

The race will start on Sunday at 2.25 pm (15.25 CET) and will last four hours.