22 giugno 2018

Misano Adriatico, 22 June 2018 - Following back-to-back Endurance Cup events, attention shifts back to short-format Sprint racing when a closely-matched field of 22 cars tackles the 4.2km Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. With little over a month remaining before the 24 Hours of Spa, the meeting takes on added significance by providing teams and drivers with a final chance to flex their competitive muscles before the most important event of the year. Pro-Am. In the Pro-Am class, Kessel Racing TP12 have won three out of four Sprint Cup races this year thanks to Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam. Combining speed with consistency, the #39 Ferrari 488 GT3 should once again prove to be a formidable opponent at Misano. Their challenge will come from another strong line-up, with Audi stalwart Markus Winkelhock partnering French youngster Nyls Stievenart aboard the #26 Sainteloc Racing car. The pair will be hoping to repeat their breakout result at Brands Hatch, where they finally toppled Bhirombhakdi and Van Dam to secure a maiden class win. Schedule. On-track action at Misano begins on Friday, with free practice sessions taking place at 16.20 and 20.10. Drivers will undertake qualifying for both races on Saturday, with the sessions running back-to-back from 13.50 local time. Saturday’s race will get underway at 19.40, while Sunday’s contest is scheduled to begin at 14.00. Both will last for 60 minutes and pay equal championship points.