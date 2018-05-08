08 maggio 2018

Brands Hatch, 7 May 2018 - The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing TP12 came away with a win and a second place in the second round of the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup at Brands Hatch over the weekend. Race-1. The first of the two races was drama-free, with Ferrari taking the lead from qualifying and then dominating with Carlo Van Dam and Piti Bhirombhakdi. The pair crossed the line almost 20 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals, Ian Loggie and Callum Macleod in the Bentley of Team Parker Racing. The Audi of Santieloc Racing, driven by Markus Winkelhock and Nyls Stievenart, was even further back. Race-2. Ferrari needed to chase in the second race because the Audi had set off at a fantastic pace with Winkelhock at the wheel, even threating many cars of the top class. After the driver change Stievenart gradually lost ground until Bhirombhakdi caught him. In the end, the two cars crossed the line just seven tenths apart. With the weekend's results the drivers of Kessel Racing TP12 enjoy a lead of 16 points in the standings over the Audi crew. The next round of the Sprint Cup is at Misano Adriatico on 24 June.