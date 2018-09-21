21 settembre 2018

Shanghai – The Blancpain GT Series Asia is in China this weekend and specifically to the Shanghai International Circuit for the penultimate round of the season. A field of 32 cars makes the trip to the Chinese circuit for a show to remember. Ferrari crews. Ferrari’s challenge is carried by three cars. Japanese squad ARN Racing will field an 488 GT3 for Hiroaki Nagai and Daisuke Ito in Pro-Am class. They’re joined on the entry list by HubAuto Corsa with two cars, one for Morris Chen and Tim Slade in Pro-Am class and the 27 for Leo Ye Hongli and Nick Foster in Silver class. Foster is the fastest driver still to win a race so far this year. Schedule. Qualifying and both races will be streamed live on Blancpain GT Series Asia’s website and Facebook page, as well as SRO’s GT World Youtube channel.