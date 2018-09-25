Maranello - HubAuto Corsa won its first overall victory in the Blancpain GT Asia championship. On Saturday, Jono Lester and Nick Foster were in amongst the leaders from the get go. At the start, Lester did well to avoid an accident involving several cars and over the following laps managed to throw off the Porsche of Craft Bamboo Racing to settle into second position. Shortly after, Dennis Lind in the Lamborghini of FFF Racing was penalised for the accident at the start, which opened the way to victory. Nick Foster took over from Lester and drove at a pace none of his rivals could match. This was a well-deserved win for HubAuto Corsa that allows Foster to stay in the fight for the championship with just the Ningbo round in China still to run.

Pro-Am. The two Ferrari 488 GT3 cars competing in the Pro-Am class put in solid performances. The second HubAuto Corsa car took fourth place twice with Tim Slade and Morris Chen in the two races that were won respectively by Anthony Liu and Alessio Picarello (Audi by Absolut Racing) and Hiroshi Yamaguchi and Marco Mapelli (Lamborghini by FFF Racing). The 488 GT3 of ARN Racing recorded two sixth places with Hiroaki Nagai and Daisuke Ito.

New circuit. The Ningbo circuit is a new entry in the championship calendar. Opened in September 2017, it is 4.015 km long and features 22 curves. It is located in the Zhejiang province.