26 giugno 2017

Suzuka, 27 June 2017 - Ferraris were always in the mix during the third round of the Blancpain GT Asia in Suzuka over the weekend. Customer teams took away a win and three podiums. Race-1. The victory came in Race-1, when the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race crewed by Rui Aguas and Francisco Guedes triumphed in the Pro-Am class. Lee and Thong were the overall winners in the Audi. Another podium came in the Am class, where the Ferrari of T2 Motorsport took second. Gregory Teo and David Tjiptobiantoro were runners up to Haryanto and Chan in the Lamborghini of X-One Motorsports. Race-2. The same two cars were also prominent on Sunday, with Guedes and Aguas placed third in the Pro-Am class, won by Abbott-Goetz (GruppeM Racing Team Mercedes), while Teo and Tjiptobiantoro finished second in Race-1 again behind Haryanto and Chan. The next round is in Fuji in two-month time.