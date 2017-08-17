17 agosto 2017

Gotemba, 17 August 2017 - Blancpain GT Asia’s inaugural campaign continues at Fuji Speedway in Japan this weekend. Starting there are 29 GT3 entries on the 16-turn, 4.563 km circuit. Looking for a win. Anthony Liu and Davide Rizzo claimed a dominant victory this year at Sepang and the crew is looking for another victory on the legendary Japanese track. In Pro-Am class there will be also local heroes Hiroaki Nagai end Kota Sasaki on the ARN Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. Three more Ferrari cars. There will be three more Ferrari cars on track at Fuji, two will be entered by Spirit of Race team. On the 38 car Rino Mastronardi will crew Rui Aguas for a strong duo aiming for a good position; on the 39 machine Xin Jiang will share the seat with Massimiliano Wieser. The last Ferrari competing in Japan will be the T2 Motorsports with Gregory Teo Bee Tat and David Tjiptobiantoro competing in the Am class. Schedule. Race-1 will be on Saturday at 3.35 pm; Race-2 will be on Sunday at 2.25 pm. Ferrari won 15 times at Fuji: the first in 1970 thanks to Giampiero Moretti on the Scuderia Picchio Rosso 512 S. Last wins were last year in the GT Asia Series when Kantasak Kusiri and Bhurit Bhirom Bhakdi won two races in GTM class on a 458 Challenge EVO entered by team Singha Plan-B Motorsport.