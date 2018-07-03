03 luglio 2018

Maranello, 3 July 2018 – Ferrari emerged with a win and two podium finishes from the Blancpain GT Asia championship weekend at Suzuka, a sort of practice run for the 10 Hours of Suzuka at the end of August. Victory. The Prancing Horse triumphed with ARN Racing, which changed drivers, entrusting its 488 GT3 to Japan’s Hideki Nagai and Shinji Takei who competed in the Am class. In Race-1 the pair battled for victory until the final laps, when they had to yield to the Audi crewed by Takeda-Shirasaka for KCMG. However, Sunday was a breeze with the two drivers close to the overall top ten and dominant in the Am class. HubAuto Corsa. The two cars of HubAuto Corsa experienced a bittersweet weekend. After a very good couple of qualifying sessions, in Race-1, Morris Chen and Tim Slade secured third place in the Pro-Am class (won by the Nissan of KCMG with Taneguchi-Imperatori) but failed to finish on Sunday. Car no. 27, racing in the main class with Nick Foster and Leo Hongli Ye, took fourth in Race-1 and eighth the next day. The wins went to the Audi of Absolut Racing (Rump-Cheng) and the Lamborghini of FFF Racing Team by ACM (Lind-Kodric).