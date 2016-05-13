13 maggio 2016

Silverstone, 13 May 2016 - The Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit plays host to part two of Britain’s 2016 Blancpain GT Series double-header this weekend. The Home of British Motorsport represents round four of this year’s Blancpain GT Series and second of the Blancpain Endurance Cup. There will be 14 Ferrari cars competing and three of them will be racing in the Overall class. In the No. 50 AF Corse 488 GT3 Pasin Lathouras, Michele Rugolo and Alessandro Pier Guidi will fight for victory as well as their teammates on the No. 90 458 Italia GT3 Raffaele Giammaria, Ezequiel Perez Companc and Alessandro Balzan. In the same class will also racing the green 458 Italia GT3 of Marco Seefried, Norbert Siedler and Rinat Salikhov. Pro-Am Cup. Elsewhere, Michal Broniszewski is the runaway Pro-Am Cup leader after winning all three rounds thus far. The Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 driver is joined by Italian duo Alessandro Bonacini and Andrea Rizzoli at Silverstone, but they will have a hard time repeating their Monza victory. Some teams that were a bit unfortunate around Italy's Temple of Speed will certainly be eager to considerably improve their points tally. In the same class there will be two more 488s. In the Scuderia Praha car Jiri Pisarik and Matteo Malucelli will try to shine and to stay in front of AF Corse No. 53 car of Motoaki Ishikawa, Lorenzo Bontempelli and Giancarlo Fisichella. Black Peral racing will field a 458 Italia for Steve Parrow, Alexander Mattschull and Daniel Keilwitz and the same will do CMR with Sport Garage for Banjamin Larcihe, Theo Filler and Dino Lunardi. Am Cup. In Am Cup championship leaders Claudio Sdanewitsch and Stéphane Lemeret will be absent from Silverstone, leaving it to the Endurance Cup regulars to fight for first. In this class six cars out of nine will be Ferrari. AF Corse will have a 488 for Peter Mann, Francisco Guedes and Rino Mastronardi and a 458 Italia for Garry Kondakov, Alexander Moiseev and Riccardo Ragazzi. Kessel Racing too will have two 458 Italias: on the 111 Stphen Earle, Bernard Delhez and David Perel will be racing while in the 888 car Marco Zanuttini, Liam Talbot and Vadim Gitlin will try to fight for a spot on the podium. Rinaldi Racing will field a 488 for Pierre Ehret and Stef Vancampehoudt while CMR with Sport Garage will have Nyls Stievenart, Jorg Viebahn and Thomas Nicolle on the No. 41 Ferrari 458 Italia. The race will start at 2 pm (15 CET) on Sunday.