09 settembre 2016

Phillip Island, 9 September 2016 - Two titles will be decided this weekend as the final round of the 2016 Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli heads to Phillip Island as part of the Shannons Nationals. The event will draw to a close an exciting and highly competitive debut season for the Series, with both Trophy and Challenge class titles to be settled on the final day of the season. Hookey target: 63 points. Rob Smith currently heads the Trophy Class after seizing the points lead from Greg Taylor at Queensland Raceway last time out. But Ferrari fans are focused on the Challenge class where a clean sweep at Queensland Raceway saw Scott Hookey move within touching distance of the title. Hookey drove the Exotic Track Days Ferrari to maximum points in Queensland, leaving him needing 63 points to clinch the class crown this weekend. Ockert Fourie, the only man standing between Hookey and the title, will once again combine with Brendan Cook in the KPH Racing/OLOF Family Cosmetic Dental Spa Porsche GT3 Cup Car, with Richard Gartner and Adrian Flack in a similar car adding a wild card into the mix. Schedule. Track action for the final round of the 2016 Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli got underway with practice on Friday. A second practice session follows at 9.05 on Saturday before an all-important 25 minute qualifying session at 13.20. Two races on Sunday will then decide the title winners in both Trophy and Challenges classes, with Race-1 scheduled for 9.50 and Race-2 and 13:40. Both races will be streamed live online via the Australian GT website.