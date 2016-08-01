01 agosto 2016

Ipswich, 1 Aug 2016 - The fifth round of the Australian GT Trophy took place at the weekend, with the participation of a Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO of Exotic Track Days team and local driver Scott Hookey. Double. It was a successful weekend for the Prancing Horse car with a double win in the Challenge category. Hookey finished in eighth overall in the first race on Sunday, with Jake Camilleri sealing the overall victory. In the second race, which went to Jack Smith, he came fifth and dominated his class. Championship. With these successes Scott Hookey takes the top spot and is now a clear contender for the title. The next and final round is on 11 September at Phillip Island.