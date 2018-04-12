12 aprile 2018

Tailem Bend, 12 April 2018 - The 2018 Australian GT Championship heads to The Bend Motorsport Park for a history making weekend of racing this weekend. A world-class facility, The Bend Motorsport Park will host its first ever competitive motorsport event, with Australian GT the headline act. The track. The recently completed circuit boasts a number of configurations, with Australian GT, also celebrating the first round of the Endurance championship, set to use the GT layout – the second longest permanent motor racing circuit in the world at a staggering 7.77km. Featuring a number of high-speed, high load, banked and off-camber corners, it will prove an incredible challenge for both teams and drivers. The 488 GT3. A field of 21-cars will line up for the weekend. Both GT3 and GT4 machinery is well represented, with ten of the world’s leading manufacturers represented among the exotic mix of cars including the Ferrari of Maranello Motorsport that will race in the hands of Peter Edwards and John Bowe. Set to battle it out for 68-laps, it equates to more than 500km of GT racing across the two days. The unique circuit employs a unique race format, with the race spread across two parts, over two days. Schedule. Following qualifying, which uses averaged times from both drivers’ sessions, the first part of the race will take in 24 laps of The Bend Motorsport Park on Saturday evening, with a dramatic twilight ending. The second part of the race begins on Sunday morning, picking up where the event left off the previous evening.