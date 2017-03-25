25 marzo 2017

Melbourne, 25 March 2017 – The Mack Roofing Products Ferrari team won two races in few minutes in the Invitational Class. Wayne Mack won Race-3 in the morning on the Albert Park track and was declared also winner of the Race-1 after Benny Simonsen, on the Rosso Verde Racing car, was disqualified and Matthew Turnbull, on the Lamborghini, was penalized because of a rule breach at the start. Wayne Mack had the perfect race taking advantage of the early retirement of Benny Simonsen, involved in an accident on lap 2 with the Lamborghini of Peter Major. Tenth win in Melbourne. Wayne Mack, at his first win driving a Ferrari, took the Prancing Horse's win total on the spectacular Melbourne circuit to ten. GT3. In the main class, won by German Kelvin Van Der Linde on the Valvoline Team Audi, the 488 GT3 of Maranello Motorsport with Peter Edwards had a tough race, finishing in 20th place. Race-4 takes place on Sunday at 11:30 am local time (1:30 am CET).