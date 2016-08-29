29 agosto 2016

Eastern Creek, 29 August 2016 - The second round of the Australian GT Endurance Championship brought little joy for the two Prancing Horse cars entered, a 488 GT3 and 458 GT3 Italia, both bearing the colours of the Maranello Motorsport team. The 488. The 488 GT3 crewed by John Bowe and Peter Edwards crossed the line in 14th after a race dogged by a series of problems. The car still showed its competitiveness by clocking up excellent lap times, but it is obvious that this was not the result that the team had been hoping for. The 458 Italia. The Sydney Motorsport Park event was one to forget for the other Maranello Motorsport crew of Adrian Deitz and Cameron McConville who failed to make it across the finishing line. The pair retired after 75 steps. The Aston Martin of Andrew and George Miedecke claimed overall victory.