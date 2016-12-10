Asian Racing Team T2 Motorsports Takes Honours in Debut Race

10 dicembre 2016

Sepang, Malaysia – Asian racing team, T2 Motorsports celebrated in style its first podium at the recent Motul Sepang 12 hours Endurance Race. Behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3, the newly founded racing team showed great spirit in their debut race to take home first place in the AM class of the GT3 category and 11th overall. Amidst the highly charged atmosphere with a total of 13 manufacturers represented in the GT3 category, the evening was marred by heavy rain throughout most of the gruelling 289 laps, certainly not ideal conditions for a new team that only debuted three drivers. However, despite the weather the team put forward the best of their six-month training to cross the finish line at midnight. Singaporean and co-founder of the team, Gregory Teo, who drove the final stint and took the chequered flag at the end of the race quipped "We came into our first endurance race with an open mind. Our main objective was to complete the 12-hours race. So to finish with such a good result is a fantastic start for the team. More importantly, it was an incredible team effort from everyone in T2 Motorsports". T2 Motorsports racing team is founded by racing drivers and entrepreneurs; Gregory Teo and David Tjiptobiantoro. This special partnership is the first cross-straits racing team formed between Singapore and Indonesia, a first in Southeast Asia