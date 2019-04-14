Another podium for Sultanov and double win for Earle

The Ferrari 488 GT3 once again starred in the Blancpain GT Sports Club, in a race strongly affected by the weather. Maranello cars again finished on the podium in all classes, with Stephen Earle excelling in the Iron Cup, with a double win that puts him on top of the standings.

Rain. The competitors set off behind the Safety Car because of treacherous track conditions in the rain, with the race officially starting 11 minutes later. Mario Cordoni, second in Race-1, began well even though he failed to slip past Reno Möller who, not having to contend with the spray of his rivals on his windscreen, managed to build up a small lead. However, Cordoni didn’t set as good a pace and had to cede to Lee Mowle. In the meantime, behind him, the rookie Strukov and his fellow countryman Sultanov fought tooth and nail for fourth position and, in so doing, caught up with Cordoni again.

Ferrari trio. The three Ferrari 488 GT3s tried to use their slipstreams to create an overtaking opportunity at the first chicane. Strukov, who performed well yesterday, delayed braking and managed to pass Cordoni as well as Sultanov but, in the transition from right to left in the chicane, lost control of the car and went into a spin. Sultanov took advantage of this to latch quickly back onto the tail of Lee Mowle and his Mercedes. Once in the British driver’s slipstream, the Russian waited for the right opportunity to pass. He finally did so with a splendid manoeuvre at the Ascari chicane, two minutes before the chequered flag, for a well-deserved second position. The flag invented by the founder of the Monaco Grand Prix, Anthony Noghes, welcomed respectively Reno Möller's Honda, Murod Sultanov's Ferrari and Lee Mowle's Mercedes. Mario Cordoni finished fifth, ahead of Pavel Strukov, Vadim Kogay – third in the Titanium category – and Stephen Earle, once again the winner in the Iron Cup ahead of Rick Peter Lovat, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing, while Louis Philippe Soenen finished fourth in this category.

Next events. The Blancpain GT Sports Club will be back in France at the Paul Ricard circuit on the weekend of 1 and 2 June.