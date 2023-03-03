AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GTEs to race at Sebring

AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GTEs will enjoy a world championship stage in the LMGTE Am class of the FIA World Endurance Championship. This series kicks off on 17 March in Sebring, USA.
Simon Mann, Ulysse De Pauw and Stefano Costantini will drive the Italian team’s number 21 car in red livery and yellow detailing. The crew is making its WEC debut.
AF Corse will also feature in the only production-derived class, with the 488 GTE number 54 in silver livery. Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci will take turns at the wheel, flanked by Ferrari official driver Davide Rigon.
The 2023 WEC season, which follows Sebring with visits to Portimão, Spa-Francorchamps, Le Mans, Monza, Fuji and Bahrain, will also feature the Richard Mille AF Corse team’s 488 GTE number 83. Lilou Wadoux will debut in this car alongside Alessio Rovera. Luis Perez Companc will accompany the two Ferrari official drivers.