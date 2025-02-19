From 2023, AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors is one of the top teams in the GT World Challenge Europe - Endurance Cup and won the Team’s and Drivers' title in 2024 with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Alessio Rovera, both official Ferrari drivers. From 2025, the team will double its efforts: in addition to the Endurance championship, AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors will also participate in the Sprint Cup.

ENDURANCE - Reigning champions Pier Guidi and Rovera have been confirmed to drive the number 51 Ferrari 296 GT3. Together with Vincent Abril, the pair will once again compete in the 'long races' of the SRO competition. A new trio will debut in the number 50 twin car: official Ferrari drivers Antonio Fuoco and Arthur Leclerc will be joined by Eliseo Donno, Ferrari Challenge Europe - Trofeo Pirelli champion in 2023.

SPRINT - Rovera and Abril will also be protagonists in the Sprint Cup, contesting the entire GT World Challenge Europe, as will Leclerc. The Monegasque will share the number 50 296 GT3 with Ferrari official driver Thomas Neubauer.

(Source: AF Corse press office)