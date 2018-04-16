16 aprile 2018

Maranello, 16 April 2018 - First podium finish for the Ferrari 488 GT3 making its debut in this year's ADAC GT Masters championship. The car of HB Racing came third in Race-2 in the hands of Luca Ludwig and Dominik Schwager. Great recovery. More than 25,000 fans came through the gates at Oschersleben over the weekend. Sunday's crowd saw two Lamborghini locking out the front row in qualifying and then proceed to win the second race of the season. Pole-sitter Christian Engelhart defended his lead at the start from Andrea Caldarelli. The cars swapped places after the pitstop with Mirko Bortolotti taking the lead in front of Rolf Ineichen. Third place went to Dominik Schwager and Luca Ludwig, who gained several places at the start, laying the foundations for the Ferrari 488 GT3's maiden podium in the ADAC GT Masters. Next race. The next race of ADAC GT Masters will be on April 27-29 at the Autodrom Most, in Czech Republic.