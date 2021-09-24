A Ferrari in the eighth round of the NLS

The 53rd edition of the ADAC Barbarossapreis is the eighth and penultimate round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) and will feature the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 fielded by the Hella Pagid Racing One outfit.

Hot weather is expected for one of the final rounds of the championship which has yet to see any titles awarded. Spectators, however, will once again have access to both the grandstands and the paddock. The Hella Pagid Racing One team returns to the competition and have confirmed a line-up featuring Christian Kohlhaas at the wheel, accompanied by Jules Szymkowiak, already part of the team in 2020 and Nick Foster. In his most recent appearance, in the 61st ADAC Reinoldus - Langstreckenrennen, Kohlhaas, who on that occasion was joined by Carrie Schreiner and Mike Jäger, was able to make it onto the podium, taking third place in Race 1 and fourth in Race 2.



Schedule. The four-hour 53rd ADAC Barbarossapreis kicks off on Saturday, 25 September at 12.00. Grid positions will be determined by the timed practice session scheduled from 08:30-10:00.

