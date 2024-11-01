Driver comments after the Hyperpole in Bahrain

The two Ferrari 296 LMGT3 cars from Vista AF Corse will start from the second and fourth rows in the final round of the FIA WEC season. François Heriau recorded the third-fastest time in qualifying with the number 55 car, which previously took pole position at Fuji, while Thomas Flohr secured seventh place with the number 54, the car that triumphed in Japan. Here are the drivers’ comments after the Hyperpole, ahead of the 8 Hours of Bahrain set to kick off at 2 p.m. local time on Saturday, 2 November.

François Heriau, 296 LMGT3 #55: “Both qualifying and the Hyperpole were positive. We worked hard on the car in free practice, making it competitive with both new and used tyres. Today I was able to replicate the efforts from our qualifying simulations, and I am satisfied with the result. The second row is a good starting point for tomorrow’s 8 Hours.”

Thomas Flohr, 296 LMGT3 #54: “Qualifying went very well, and the car felt really good to drive. Conditions were quite hot, but I managed to clock competitive times with ease. I was pleased with my third place in the initial qualifying session, though in Hyperpole, I held back slightly, which cost me about four-tenths of a second from my previous time. Nonetheless, starting from seventh is a solid result ahead of tomorrow’s race, which promises to be very interesting.”