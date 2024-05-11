Vista AF Corse's #54 296 LMGT3 finishes sixth at Spa

The third round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season, which took place at the renowned Spa-Francorchamps track, finished with sixth place for the #54 crew made up of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Prancing Horse official driver Davide Rigon, and the #55 car of Simon Mann, François Heriau and official driver Alessio Rovera in thirteenth place.



The 6 Hours of Spa was hampered by a red flag incident during the fourth hour, triggered by a collision between a Hypercar and an LMGT3. At that juncture, both Vista AF Corse crews had completed 88 laps, with the chequered flag still 1 hour 47 minutes away. Simon Mann, aboard the #55 car, was preparing to make a pit stop for refuelling and a driver swap, intending to pass the wheel to Alessio Rovera while holding third place, however, the stoppage prevented him from carrying out the scheduled pit manoeuvre. Team #55 then had to make an emergency pit stop at the restart, only to pit again three laps later to complete the refuelling, thus slipping to the back of the pack.



The race of the #54 car, with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci alternating behind the wheel over the opening four hours, was a steady one. Subsequently, official driver Davide Rigon assumed control of the 296 LMGT3, guiding it to a sixth-place finish.





The race, with the atmospheric temperature hovering around 22°C and the asphalt ranging between 29°C and 37°C, concluded after a total of 130 laps completed (car #54). Despite the interruptions and the extended stoppage, presenting formidable challenges to the drivers, the race ultimately delivered the anticipated outcomes. Vista AF Corse's two Ferrari 296 LMGT3s are already looking forward to the next round of the FIA WEC, the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 15 and 16 June.