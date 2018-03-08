08 marzo 2018

Maranello, 8 March 2018 – Two Ferraris will take to the track next weekend in two categories of the 12 Hours of Silverstone. The race is part of the 24H Series championship, the 12 and 24- hour endurance race competition that kicked off in Dubai in January. A6-Pro. The first 488 GT3 is car no. 11 of Bohemia Energy Racing with Scuderia Praha, a team that has been competing in the championship for years. Czechs Jiri Pisarik and Josef Kral and Italy’s Matteo Malucelli, will again be behind the wheel. In 2017 the crew won two races, a feat they aim to repeat this season as they also target the title. A6-Am. The other Ferrari belongs to Red River Sport supported by Anthony Cheshire's FF Corse. The British trio has very little experience in the 24H Series but on the other hand knows every inch of Silverstone track inside out. Ivor Dunbar, Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem will be behind the wheel. Grimes and Mowlem won twice at Silverstone in 2017 racing a 458 EVO Challenge in the Britcar championship and are seeking a third victory in a Maranello car. Programme. Qualifying takes place from 9:45 am to 11 am (10:45 am -12 pm CET) on Friday 9 March, while the first part of the race is set for Saturday. The race starts at 1 pm (2 pm CET) and lasts five hours. Positions are then frozen until the battle resumes on Sunday. The race finishes at 5:30 pm CET on Sunday. It will be broadcast live on the championship website.