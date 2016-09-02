02 settembre 2016

Barcelona, 2 September 2016 – The 24H Series resumes this weekend, with one of the most anticipated races of the season, the 24 Hours of Barcelona, to be held on the circuit of Montmelò, a stone throw away from the seashore and the city of Barcelona, one of the great summer destinations. A6 Pro. The most closely watched Ferrari in the race will be certainly that of Scuderia Praha; it has taken part in the championship intermittently and has yet to reach its top form this season: the Czechs Jiri Pisarik and Josef Kral, the Italian Matteo Cressoni, and the Dutch Peter Kox will be at the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3. The four drivers do not hide their ambition to be on the podium. Five drivers are scheduled to drive the Ferrari 458 GTE of the MJC-Furlonger team: the Scots Phil Dryburgh and Rory Butcher (fresh from the win in the Paul Ricard race in the European le Mans Series with the 458 Italia GTE of the JMW Motorsport team, together with Andrea Bertolini) and the Englishmen Ross Wylie, Witt Gamski, and Robert Smith, who is a teammate of Butcher at JMW Motortsport. A6 Am. The third Ferrari, number 53 of the Spirit of Race team, will be under the control of the great Ferrari fan Gino Forgione (who has also raced in the Ferrari Challenge) and of the two Swiss drivers David-Alexander Iradj and Alexander Coigny. They will be joined by Tom Dyer of the United States. Schedule. Qualifying are scheduled for Friday afternoon, while the race itself is scheduled to start at 12 on Saturday and will end at exactly 12 on Sunday. The race can be seen on streaming on the championship's website.