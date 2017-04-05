05 aprile 2017

Spielberg, 5 April 2017 – Austria is one of four new countries that have been added to the calendars of the 24H Series, the track is obviously the Spielberg one. A total of 16 cars has been entered in the A6 class, predominantly for GT3 machinery. The winners of the most recent 24H Series round at Mugello, Scuderia Praha, is running its trusted Ferrari 488 GT3, but the Czech squad will be facing strong competition in the A6-Pro class from various teams. Driving the Ferrari will be Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli. Schedule. While Thursday is reserved for the usual private tests, allowing for a total of six hours of track time, official action starts on Friday with free practice from 8.30 until 10. Qualifying has been split up into two segments: the first part from 10.15 until 11 hrs for A6, 991, SPX and SP2 cars and the second part, from 11.10 until 11.55. From 13.15 hrs onwards, there will be a one-hour starting grid procedure, followed by the first part of the race from 14.15 until 17.45. Overnight, cars will be kept under parc fermé conditions, enabling teams to relax on Friday evening. On Saturday, 8 April, starting grid activities are scheduled from 8.30 until 9.15, followed by the remainder of the race from 9.15 until 17.45. First win in 1972. Ferrari won for the first time at Spielberg in 1972 thanks to the 312 P driven by Jacky Ickx and Brian Redman, then, during the years, almost 30 more victories came. The last one is from last year’s European Le Mans Series championship, when Andrea Bertolini, Rory Butcher and Robert Smith crossed the line in first on the JMW Motorsport 458 Italia GTE. Streaming. Live timing and live streaming of the race in HD quality with commentary by Radiolemans.com will be available on the series’ website. The streaming will also be uploaded on the series’ Youtube channel. Regular updates will be published on Twitter (@24HSeries), Facebook (24H Series) and Instagram (24H Series).