10 ottobre 2018

Francorchamps, 10 October, 2018 – The 24H Series is returning to the world-famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Last year’s race was for touring cars only, but this time, GTs will be on track. That is setting the stage for a real showdown in the battle for the various titles. With plenty of undulation and high-speed sections, the track in the Ardennes ranks among the favourites of most drivers. With 27 GT cars and 36 TCE cars, the 12 Hours of Spa will have two separate starting groups. A title for three. German team PROsport Performance will be coming to Belgium as the leaders in the overall championship standings of the 24H Series, but Car Collection Motorsport and Bohemia Energy Racing with Scuderia Praha with its No.11 Ferrari 488 GT3 are following closely, five and seven points down respectively. Schedule. After optional test sessions on Friday morning and afternoon, 12 October, official track action for the 12 Hours of Spa starts with free practice from 16.00-17.30 hrs, followed by qualifying for the TCE segment from 17.45-18.15 hrs and for the GT segment from 18.30-19.00 hrs. The starting grid procedure starts on Saturday, 13 October, at 9.00 hrs. The race gets underway at 9.50 hrs and finishes at 21.50 hrs, followed by the prize-giving. Live. Live streaming in HD quality with commentary from the Radio Show Limited team, well-known from IMSA Radio and Radio Le Mans, is available on the series’ website and Youtube channel as well as Motortrend on Demand. There will also be regular updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (24H Series).