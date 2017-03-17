17 marzo 2017

Scarperia, 17 March 2017 – The second race of the 24H Series championship takes place this weekend at Mugello, following its debut at the start of the year in Dubai. The 12 Hours of Mugello for many teams is the first real event of the season. Two Ferrari 488 GT3s entered by Maranello customer teams will race on the Ferrari-owned circuit in Tuscany. The veterans. Scuderia Praha, one of the most experienced teams in the series, will be deploying the 488 GT3 that won the last race of the 2016 season in Brno. Behind the wheel will be the Czechs Jiri Pisarik, who has already raced in the Ferrari Challenge Europe, and Josef Kral, previously in GP2, as well as Italy's Matteo Malucelli, another previous Ferrari one-make championship driver who set the pole position in qualifying. Rookies. Octane 126, another team closely associated with the Ferrari Challenge, will be fielding the other Ferrari. It also has two cars in the one-make championship and makes its debut in GT racing this weekend. The car will be crewed by two drivers who took part in the 2016 Ferrari Challenge: Germany's European champion Bjorn Grossmann (seven wins in 2016) and Switzerland's Fabio Leimer, fifth last season with one win. There is great excitement about the debut of Christian Bertschinger's team whose dream is a win, sooner or later, on the old Nürburgring. Programme. The race will start at 2 pm on Friday and finish at 5 pm. It will resume at 9 am on Saturday morning to finish on the stroke of the twelfth hour, at 6 pm. The race can be followed on the championship website.